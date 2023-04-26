Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 464,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 420,727 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,024 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CANO opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CANO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

