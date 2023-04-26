Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $165,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after buying an additional 408,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

HLX stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

