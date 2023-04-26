Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $39.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

