Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.1 %

MUSA stock opened at $273.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

