Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NRG opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

