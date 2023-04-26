Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,341.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NR opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.55%.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

