Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $204,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.4 %

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMCI opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.