Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $62,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OSUR opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSUR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

