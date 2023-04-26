Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

