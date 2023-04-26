Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $103,162.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,520 shares of company stock worth $2,620,891. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $746.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.55. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -59.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.