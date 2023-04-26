Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 163.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
