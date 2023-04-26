Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 163.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.