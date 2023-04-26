Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 10,182 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,107,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

