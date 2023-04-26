Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.