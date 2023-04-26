Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.