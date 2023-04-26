SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.