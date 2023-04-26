Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $63.44

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQMGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.44, but opened at $67.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 2,633,168 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.