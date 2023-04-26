Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $63.44

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.44, but opened at $67.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 2,633,168 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

