SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.58. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 4,972,236 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $497.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $25,364.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,935 shares in the company, valued at $138,352.05. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,563 shares of company stock worth $744,797. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

