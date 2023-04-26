SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLY opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

