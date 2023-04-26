Spinnaker Trust Has $9.74 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $403.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

