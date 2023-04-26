Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

