SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRMGet Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in SSR Mining by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 222,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SSR Mining by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRMGet Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

