State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,718 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after buying an additional 1,480,319 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

agilon health Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at agilon health

Shares of AGL opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,428. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

