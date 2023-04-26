State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,358 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Helios Technologies worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308,275 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $778,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

