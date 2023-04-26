State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

