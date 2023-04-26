State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,275 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,471 shares of company stock valued at $699,325. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

