State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 14,849 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.94. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $215.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

