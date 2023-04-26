State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,114,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

