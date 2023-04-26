State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $85,537,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

