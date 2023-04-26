State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.26 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $15,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $13,707,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $238,256.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,002 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,168 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PTCT opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

