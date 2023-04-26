State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

