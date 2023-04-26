State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.