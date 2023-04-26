State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 94,474 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.27% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 91.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

