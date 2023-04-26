State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $1,752,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.90%.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

