State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,554 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of AGIO opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,277. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

