State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,870 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

