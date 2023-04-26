State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.26 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

