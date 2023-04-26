State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Liberty Energy worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

LBRT stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

