Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21.

Several brokerages have commented on TH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896. 68.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

