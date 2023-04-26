Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $325.99. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.