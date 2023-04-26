Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,513.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,717.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,088.14. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.