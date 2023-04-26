Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 3.8 %

TPL opened at $1,513.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,717.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,088.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,250.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile



Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

