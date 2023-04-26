Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,779,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

