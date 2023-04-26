Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 36,926 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,926 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

