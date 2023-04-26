Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.