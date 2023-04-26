Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trex were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

