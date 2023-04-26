Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

