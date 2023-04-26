Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up to $53.66

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.66, but opened at $55.30. Trex shares last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 188,645 shares trading hands.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Trex Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth $4,120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Trex by 237.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

