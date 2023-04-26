Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.