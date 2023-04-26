Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.38% of Ultralife worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

