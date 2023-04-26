Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

