VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $224.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

